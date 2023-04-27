We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25,...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night standoff in Elkhorn

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall
Railroad workers rescue 3-year-old from tracks in New York
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey