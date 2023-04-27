Commissioners halt Douglas County mental health facility, concerns over cost

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back to the drawing board the Douglas County Commissioners go. They’re trying to build mental health facilities in downtown Omaha, but it hit a snag over cost and planning.

“I think we slow our roll a little bit,” said Commissioner Mike Friend.

Four of the seven Douglas County Commissioners halted a plan to build two mental health facilities, one attached to the county jail and another just across the way at the Trailways bus station. The detached one would be mainly for outpatient care. It’s a project they have $58 million in federal funding, but some are worried it could cost more than that.

The vote didn’t go how Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson would’ve liked since mental healthcare is a priority of hers.

“I’m hoping it does pass and we can move forward with the project,” said Commissioner Borgeson. “Nobody, nobody deserves to have to go to jail to get mental health services,” she said.

Currently, 40% of people incarcerated at the Douglas County jail have mental health issues, according to the Director of Corrections, Michael Myers.

And half the community mental health staff members work with the corrections department. The board acknowledged the need for something to be done but disagreed over how and for how much.

“We need to put numbers on this using the public resources that put numbers on the proposal that’s currently being pushed for proposal, which is going to be a budget buster,” said Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh who presented an option that uses existing buildings in Midtown and partnerships with UNMC and the VA, rather than build new ones near the jail downtown.

Commissioner Roger Garcia supported advancing the two-facility proposal.

“Just because we set a certain direction today, doesn’t mean we can’t partner with the state, private partners, other partners, building a better ecosystem in our community,” he said.

After debate Tuesday, four commissioners voted to set the plan aside and instead come up with an official price tag on the project and explore other options.

“You know we’ll have further discussions of which option and what do we do from here,” said Borgeson.

The timing is important for them to figure out what path to take because the $50 million in ARPA funding they want to use needs to be spent by 2026.

The Douglas County Commissioners are expected to revisit this issue in mid-May.

