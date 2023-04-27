We are Local
Attorneys on deadline to submit reasons why Vinny Palermo, other suspects should be released from jail

Judges for three of the four Omaha defendants in a public corruption case have until Thursday evening to submit to a judge why they should be granted pre-trial
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorneys for Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired Omaha Police Captain Richie Gonzalez and Latino Peace Officers Association Chief Fundraiser Jack Olson have a 5 p.m. deadline Thursday to submit a written summary to the federal judge as to why their clients should be released from county jail before trial.

The government argues that they cannot be trusted and presented evidence the FBI believes indicates they have already tried to tamper with witnesses and get rid of evidence from their phones.

The federal judge in Lincoln has indicated she will make her decision sometime Friday.

The judge has already ruled on the fourth individual in these indictments. Retired Omaha Police detective Johnny Palermo will remain in the Saunders County Jail until trial, which is months away at the earliest.

