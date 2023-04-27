We are Local
American rock band Switchfoot coming to Omaha’s Steelhouse

(Switchfoot graphic: Switchfoot, Live Nation. Blue October photo: Jeffrey Dean Anderson)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The American rock band known for its hits “Native Tongue” and “Dare You To Move” is coming to Omaha later this year.

The venue announced Tuesday that Switchfoot will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on October 28 as part of its “Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour.”

Venue presale begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m. by texting “Steelhouse” to (833) 407-0477. General admission opens Friday at Midnight through the venue’s website and Ticketmaster.

