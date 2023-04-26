We are Local
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident

Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon for leaving a skimming device on an Omaha ATM.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First National Bank of Omaha is warning customers to keep a close eye on their accounts.

An employee found a skimmer device Tuesday afternoon on an ATM at FNBO’s branch at 84th and Frederick, just south of West Center. A skimmer is a device placed on top of a card reader and is used to steal card information.

Police were able to find the three suspects and a vehicle at a motel a few blocks away.

Mona Tataru, 32 & Ciprian Amariutei, 36
Mona Tataru, 32 & Ciprian Amariutei, 36(WOWT)

Gianluca Ferrer, 36; Mona Tataru, 32; and Ciprian Amariutei, 36, were arrested on several charges including use of a scanning device and criminal impersonation. Ferrer and Amariutei were additionally charged with possession of burglar’s tools, and Tataru was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

FNBO spokesperson Sally Christensen released this statement to 6 News:

We are aware of this event, and took proactive steps to contact our customers, issue new cards and will work to refund any fraudulent charges. We encourage our customers to monitor their accounts and contact us if they see anything suspicious. Our Fraud specialists are monitoring accounts and available to assist 24 hours a day.

Sally Christensen, FNBO spokesperson

