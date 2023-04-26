We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ryan Kalkbrenner enters NBA Draft

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ryan Kalkbrenner is the third Creighton player to enter the NBA Draft as an early entry candidate. That means he has until May 31st to decide to stay in and go pro or return to college basketball. Teammates Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma will also face the same decision at the end of next month. 242 players with college eligibility remaining across the country have entered the draft, which means a high number of them will be returning to college basketball. There simply are not enough spots for all 242 players in the NBA. The draft is June 22nd.

Kalkbrenner was First Team All-BIG EAST, a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (National Center of the Year), and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court; others held over until Wednesday
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Women from the BIG EAST Conference play during the final round of the BIG EAST Women's Golf...
Lemke repeats as BIG EAST champion, headed back to NCAA regionals
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma tries to get past Marquette's Chase Ross (5) and David Joplin during...
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma enters NBA Draft
FILE - Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) drives as Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge defends during...
Creighton lands transfer sharpshooter out of Utah State
Cade Lommel
Kansas State beats Creighton 10-0, second shutout against the Jays