Ryan Kalkbrenner enters NBA Draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ryan Kalkbrenner is the third Creighton player to enter the NBA Draft as an early entry candidate. That means he has until May 31st to decide to stay in and go pro or return to college basketball. Teammates Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma will also face the same decision at the end of next month. 242 players with college eligibility remaining across the country have entered the draft, which means a high number of them will be returning to college basketball. There simply are not enough spots for all 242 players in the NBA. The draft is June 22nd.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of 242 players entering the NBA Draft with college eligibility, all 242 can return to college, decision deadline is late May, the full list from the nba is in the link @WOWT6News https://t.co/no7szT6E7y — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) April 26, 2023

Kalkbrenner was First Team All-BIG EAST, a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (National Center of the Year), and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

