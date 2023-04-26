We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More fantastic weather into Wednesday afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day in the 40s yet again and we’ll make a run at 70 degrees this afternoon. It will be another fantastic spring afternoon with very little wind for us all to enjoy.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Light southeast wind will only get up near 15 mph at worst this afternoon too.

I expect another very enjoyable day Thursday too with a few more afternoon clouds in play. We’ll still make a run into the lower 70s by the afternoon though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next chance of a little rain moves into the area Friday afternoon and could linger a bit into the early evening. Overall it won’t be all that much with 0.25″ likely being the high end of any rain totals. Anything is welcomed though as there isn’t really anything more in the forecast for the next week after.

Friday Rain Potential
Friday Rain Potential(WOWT)

Keep those sprinklers rolling right through the weekend as we’re going to stay on the dry side of things for at least the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

