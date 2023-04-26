No injuries as house fire extinguished in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning not far from Carter Lake.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 18th Street and Grand Avenue at about 5:35 a.m. and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, according to an OFD spokesperson.

OFD said the home appeared to be occupied but that there was no one home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

OFD officials were still trying to make contact with the residents or owners as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in north Omaha early Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

—

Photographer John Gutowski contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.