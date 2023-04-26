We are Local
No injuries as house fire extinguished in north Omaha

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, and had...
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning not far from Carter Lake.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 18th Street and Grand Avenue at about 5:35 a.m. and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, according to an OFD spokesperson.

OFD said the home appeared to be occupied but that there was no one home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

OFD officials were still trying to make contact with the residents or owners as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in north Omaha early Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in north Omaha early Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(John Gutowski / WOWT)

Photographer John Gutowski contributed to this report.

