Father of fatal Fremont hit and run victim demands “maximum sentence” for accused

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman from Fremont was arraigned in Dodge County Court Tuesday on five felony charges in the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian in September. Marisa Utterback faces eight charges total, including manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and tampering with evidence.

Yashua Martinez of La Vista had been missing several days when construction workers along Highway 275 south of Morningside Drive found his body in high grass. His family was just arriving in Nebraska to begin searching for the missing Georgia Tech graduate.

“There’s no bringing my son back,” his father Jaime said at Eppley Airfield, just before boarding his return flight to his home in Boise, Idaho. “We want to see justice happen. My son was a stellar son, a stellar person, a stellar human being.”

Jaime Martinez and several other family members were in a Dodge County courtroom Tuesday to see the woman sheriff’s investigators say is responsible for the hit and run death of his youngest son who liked to be called Yash.

“This woman, I don’t know anything about her, but in her face, she had no remorse, she had zero remorse,” he said. “The way she behaved there, it was like she didn’t care.”

Martinez’s family is accustomed to airports. Jaime spent 20 years in the Air Force and did three tours, so his three sons were raised at bases around the country.

He had hoped his son would move to Boise to be closer to him, and they were considering a move to Miami as well. He said Yash was packing his backpack to do some hiking the last time they spoke.

“Yash, he was a wonderful kid, he had a really beautiful smile that made him look like he had a really nice heart.”

His father recalls a competitive athlete and good student who grew to graduate from Georgia Tech like his oldest brother Lance and was set to begin training for the U.S. Space Force in November.

“He had to go through a year and a half of investigation for his top secret clearance, but he achieved his top secret clearance,” he said. “He got accepted to Space Force as an officer.”

According to court documents, Dodge County Sheriff’s Investigator R.J. Smith pieced together evidence that led him to a silver 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front-end damage belonging to 30-year-old Marisa Utterback of Fremont. Smith says Utterback was driving 85 miles per hour when she struck Yosh on the shoulder of the road. The arrest complaint alleges she left the scene, and two weeks later took the vehicle to a body shop for repair, claiming she struck a deer.

Smith’s arrest warrant affidavit was dated December 2022, and the original arrest warrant was issued March 8. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23.

“I hope that the court does justice and she gets the maximum sentence that she deserves according to the jury and according to the judge,” Jaime Martinez said. “I’m not going to contemplate any plea deals, any plea anything, she needs to go through the whole process, because she knew what she did.”

