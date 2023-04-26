Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday morning cold front brings showers and windier weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Wednesday we have one more great day to get outside! Highs make the climb back to the 70s Thursday with light SE winds.

The mild trend comes to a halt as a cold front passes through Friday morning with our next low pressure system. This drop us back to the upper 50s and comes with chances for on and off showers mainly in the morning.

The forecast will be less pleasant through the weekend thanks to this system. Gusty winds will reach to the 30s and 40s and our high of 68 Saturday won’t feel quite as pleasant thanks to this. We’ll cool down again Sunday with a chance for a stray shower. Highs make a steady climb back to the 70s through next work week.

