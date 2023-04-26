Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night standoff in Elkhorn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took one man into custody following an hour-long standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to a home near 188th and Blondo just before 7 p.m. The deputy met with the victim outside the home on arrival.

A gunshot was heard a few minutes later from within the house, beginning an hour-long standoff while backup was requested. A bullet defect was found in a front window of the home.

A single shot was fired through a front-facing window during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25, 2023. (Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)

A 39-year-old male eventually surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody. Deputies found only a single round that was fired toward the first arriving deputy through that front window. A search of the home found two handguns, ammunition and one spent shell casing.

Family members told the sheriff’s office that the suspect is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD and may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The suspect’s name is not being released as the investigation continues.

The residence in question has had 12 911 calls since 2019, nine of those being domestic disturbances.

The sheriff’s office says it was operating at minimum staffing with high 911 call volumes. The first responding backup unit was 10 minutes after the first deputy arrived at the home.

