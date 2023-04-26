We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, are new parents.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke have been together for a decade.

Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.
Logan residents, venue owners clash with business on feedlot zoning
The woman convicted of hitting and killing Dale Schuman's daughter on Halloween night last year...
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo's chair sat empty on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as the councilman...
Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post

Latest News

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, and had...
No injuries as house fire extinguished in north Omaha
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
LIVE: Biden, Yoon hold news conference; US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for 1st time in 40 years
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people