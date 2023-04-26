Additional lane restrictions in effect on Dodge near Crossroads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction at the site of the former Crossroads Mall is about to get tougher to navigate.

Beginning today, Dodge Street is being restricted to one lane eastbound at North 74th Street while crews install temporary traffic lights at the intersection. The closure is expected to last ten days.

As construction around the Crossroads continues, the city strongly advises commuters to find alternate routes.

