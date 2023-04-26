We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Additional lane restrictions in effect on Dodge near Crossroads

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction at the site of the former Crossroads Mall is about to get tougher to navigate.

Beginning today, Dodge Street is being restricted to one lane eastbound at North 74th Street while crews install temporary traffic lights at the intersection. The closure is expected to last ten days.

As construction around the Crossroads continues, the city strongly advises commuters to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman convicted of hitting and killing Dale Schuman's daughter on Halloween night last year...
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.
Logan residents, venue owners clash with business on feedlot zoning
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo's chair sat empty on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as the councilman...
Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post

Latest News

6 First Alert traffic update: Crash closes ramp from North Freeway to I-480 in Omaha
Farnam Street closed Monday for street widening to make way for UNMC's expanded campus.
Farnam Street closed through December for UNMC development
Part of northwest Omaha road to close for construction until fall
Generic road closed
Portion of Omaha’s Farnam Street closes until December