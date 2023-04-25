We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court; others held over until Wednesday
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star
Adam Price was charged with murder after autopsies showed his children, ages 3 and 5 years old,...
Jury selection date set for Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96