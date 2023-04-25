We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Trial date set for teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

Police said driver was under influence of marijuana and speeding before crash
Kyvell Stark
Kyvell Stark(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The teen who Lincoln Police say killed two women and injured 20 people in a 2022 Memorial Weekend crash will go on trial this fall.

The trial date for Kyvell Stark of Omaha has been set for Oct. 2 in Lincoln. Stark was 18 at the time of the May 29, 2022 crash.

Last year, Stark pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.

Lincoln Police said Stark was travelling close to 90 mph near 52nd and O Streets when he crashed into another car, sending both vehicles flying into a crowd of people that were gathered for an event.

Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision and another 20 people were sent to the hospital.

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Streets Sunday night.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court; others held over until Wednesday
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Omaha's Avenue Scholars program is celebrating 15 years of helping the city's youth with...
Avenue Scholars celebrates 15 years of helping Omaha students
Omaha city councilmembers voted today to temporarily remove Vinny Palermo as vice president.
BREAKING: Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo removed from vice president seat
The Mills County town of Malvern is rebuilding after its downtown grocery store was destroyed...
Malvern, Iowa residents helping rebuild after grocery store devastated by fire
Omaha's Avenue Scholars program is celebrating 15 years of helping the city's youth with...
Omaha's Avenue Scholars program celebrates 15 years
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege