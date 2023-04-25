Sarpy County memorial brings support to families of murder victims

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 40 years since two boys were abducted and killed in Sarpy County.

Today, Sarpy County law enforcement wants us to remember those boys and wants all victims of crime to know there’s support available.

They were crimes that rocked the entire metro area. 13-year-old Danny Jo Eberly and 12-year-old Christopher Walden were kidnapped and brutally murdered.

“Chris walked to school by himself and there were other kids, and we should have paid attention more to what the hazards were,” said Stephen Walden, Chris’s father. “There was a threat out there and yes that was a regret that we ignored it.”

The grief hasn’t diminished over the decades. And people here remember --- packing the Sarpy County board room. Lisa Summers recalls the pain of forty years ago.

“I went to junior high with Danny Jo so, I was there for the abduction and murder and it was surreal,” Summers said. “I mean it was a sad and out-of-body experience for so many of us.”

“Today is about remembering those boys, their families, friends and loved ones and all those that were touched by what happened,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said.

To remember the boys and other victims of crime the Eberle-Walden Crime Victims Memorial was unveiled at the Sarpy County Courthouse. It’s right near the entrance of the courthouse so those entering the building will see not only the memorial, but a video about what happened forty years ago.

Joe Putjenter created the memorial and shares his vision on the piece.

“I wanted everybody to know that they’re okay and that even when you are a victim that eventually you’re going to be okay, and what this is they’re on their way to heaven. I still wanted to make sure you knew who was who, the paperboy with the knapsack and their hair and all that.”

For Lisa Summers, it was an avalanche of emotion.

“On the plaque, the boys are wearing what they were wearing when they were found,” she said. “Danny Jo was wearing his satchel for his newspapers and Chris had his backpack because he was on his way to school so yeah...I’m very emotional. It’s wonderful.”

And for Stephen Walden, solace in knowing that his son won’t be forgotten.

“You spread the sorrow over more people, and you know that they’re sympathetic to you and I mean the sympathy comes through,” Walden said. “Remain vigilant. Nobody should ever have to go through this again.”

The Eberle-Walden victim memorial was created through the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation and paid for with private donations. The memorial is dedicated to not just the boys, but other victims of crime in Sarpy County who might feel alone in finding justice.

