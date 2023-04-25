Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More fantastic spring weather today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting much warmer this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s out the door. That will translate into a beautiful afternoon for us all with temps topping out in the 60s. Clouds will slowly increase into the afternoon but they won’t get in the way of the warmth too much.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

A light east breeze that may gust to near 15 mph at times won’t pose much of a problem either.

I expect Wednesday and Thursday to be a bit warmer and perhaps the nicest days of the week. A mix of sun and clouds but enough sunshine to allow both days to make a run at 70 degrees.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday night into Friday morning is the next chance of rain in the forecast. The best chances will likely be in the morning and early afternoon time frame Friday. That will bring some cooler air in for the weekend and crank up the wind for us all again too.

I don’t expect a lot of rain out of the this next chance but perhaps 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible on the high side by the tie the last of the rain exits early Saturday. This is just one model’s forecast rainfall through Saturday.

End of week rain (WOWT)

