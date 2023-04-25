We are Local
Pottawattamie County recognizes National Library Week

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A recently passed proclamation recognizes the use of libraries in communities.

Tuesday, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming National Library Week as April 23-29.

According to the American Library Association, National Library Week is celebrated across the country and highlights what services libraries offer for communities.

The proclamation passed by Pottawattamie County describes libraries as providers of opportunities for “everyone to pursue their passions and engage in lifelong learning, allowing them to live their best life.” It also encourages all residents to visit their local library to explore its resources.

The Council Bluffs Public Library has several services, including programs and events, meeting spaces and many books, pieces of music and movies available to rent free of charge.

Pottawattamie County’s recognition of National Library Week comes at a time when other states and cities are considering the banning of books and defunding of libraries, specifically ones inside schools.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this story.

