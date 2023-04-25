We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

PACE Omaha responds to federal indictments of former executive director

PACE Omaha says allegations against former executive director Richard Gonzalez do not reflect the organization.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information from federal indictments reveals that PACE, or Police Athletics for Community Engagement, is a small part in an otherwise extensive case involving an Omaha city council member, two former Omaha Police officers, and a fundraiser.

Documents show that former Omaha Police Captain and past PACE executive director Richard Gonzalez allegedly defrauded the organization of about $9,500, a fraction of the fraud conspiracy related to funds collected for the Latino Peace Officers Association.

Lance Jones, chairman of the PACE board, made the distinction between the two organizations and other defendants clear.

“I don’t know three of the defendants, don’t know them personally,” he said. “In fact, one of them I just saw his face for the first time Friday, so we’re a completely separate organization. Most of the allegations in the indictment were made against the other organization (LPOA).”

“These allegations against the former executive director are about his actions and not the PACE organization.”

PACE statement from Monday

Tony Espejo founded the organization nearly two decades ago and stepped up as the interim executive director for PACE when Gonzalez resigned in January.

“How did this happen?” said Espejo. “I think something like this can happen anywhere, anytime. It’s about trust. It’s about people doing the right thing and doing their job the right way. Right? When it happened to us it affected our community and our kids.”

In December, Mayor Jean Stothert pulled funding from PACE after learning it was involved in a federal investigation.

After reviewing the indictments Friday, she said it’s a clear sign that PACE as an organization was taken advantage of.

“In the coming weeks, I intend to meet with the PACE Board and leadership to determine the best plan to continue the city’s cooperation with PACE.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

The mayor has not yet said if funding would be restored. With no guaranteed money from the city, PACE must adjust.

“I would like to be able to offer more kids this opportunity, but because of what’s going on, we have to live within our means, like anybody does,” said Espejo.

Summer sports are still on the agenda. He said there are still spots – although limited – to sign up for free summer activities with PACE on its website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court; others held over until Wednesday
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post

Latest News

Addressing the chatbot in the room
UNO panel explores future job impact of AI
Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.
Logan residents, venue owners clash with business on feedlot zoning
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
PACE Omaha says allegations against former executive director Richard Gonzalez do not reflect...
PACE Omaha leadership addresses allegations against former executive director