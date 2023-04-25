Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update now to a story 6 News has been following since last year - a hit-and-run pedestrian car crash that led to the death of an Omaha woman.

The young woman responsible was in Douglas County Court Tuesday to be sentenced.

It’s not something you see often - family members of a victim hugging the person charged with a crime that led to their loved one’s death.

But that’s exactly what happened in the Douglas County Courthouse Tuesday after 21-year-old Brianna Polinksy was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

“I couldn’t imagine Jerica wanting Brianna to be put away, it’s not where she belongs,” said Dale Schuman, the father of the victim.

On Halloween night of last year, Polinsky hit Dale Schuman’s 29-year-old daughter, Jerica, after she walked into the street.

But Polinsky didn’t stop and she never called 911.

“Do we wish Jerica was here? Of course, we do,” Dale said. “But it was an accident, things happened that are beyond our control, and we can only pick up the pieces and move forward.”

Jerica died a few days later and Polinsky was charged with a class 3 felony - fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.

“I’ve had a wide range of emotions flowing through my body but what I’m trying to embody today and share with the court is forgiveness,” Dale added.

Schuman and his family’s victim impact statements asked the judge not to put Polinksy in jail, saying her life has already been forever changed.

“I see a young lady who made a horrible mistake and cost my daughter her life. As much as I would like to feel anger towards Brianna, I can’t and I don’t.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says it’s uncommon to see families asking for leniency for the defendant, and that this doesn’t mean others can get away with the crime.

“This is a very serious charge, normally people are going to go to jail if they leave the scene of a personal injury accident if they don’t stop and render aid,” Kleine said. “But in this situation, with all the facts and circumstances I think the victim’s family realizes that this is the right sentence.”

But the Schuman family hopes to teach a lesson of forgiveness and will continue to honor the memory and life of Jerica.

“Live life and love and hug often, that’s it,” Dale said.

Also as part of her probation, Polinsky must complete 100 hours of community service and can’t drive for one year. She must also participate in victim impact panels that address incidents similar to hers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.