Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in south Omaha Monday afternoon.
OPD tells 6 News the remains were discovered near 30th and G Streets at about 2 p.m. near unused railroad tracks.
It’s unclear how long the remains have been there. The cause of death and identity of the person are still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
