Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in south Omaha Monday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News the remains were discovered near 30th and G Streets at about 2 p.m. near unused railroad tracks.

It’s unclear how long the remains have been there. The cause of death and identity of the person are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

