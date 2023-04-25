We are Local
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found Monday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in south Omaha Monday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News the remains were discovered near 30th and G Streets at about 2 p.m. near unused railroad tracks.

It’s unclear how long the remains have been there. The cause of death and identity of the person are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

