LIVE: Omaha City Council to discuss removing Palermo from VP post
Councilman Vinny Palermo, third in the city’s line of succession, is in Saunders County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing on federal charges.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday plans to consider a resolution to remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from the office of vice president of the council.
The resolution was added to the council’s agenda Monday — as item No. 96 — days after Palermo was arrested along with three others on federal indictments alleging wire fraud and various financial schemes.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council is expected to take initial steps in that direction Tuesday afternoon. Palermo will be behind bars when that comes to pass. The councilman was among three defendants held over until Wednesday in order to give defense counsel time to prepare for cross-presentation.
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Monday that he had already stripped Palermo of his committee assignments. He told 6 News on Monday that he agrees that Palermo should forgo his leadership position but acknowledged “there’s no way to strip him of it this quickly.”
Randy Paragas, the attorney representing Palermo, told 6 News on Monday afternoon that his client hasn’t talked about or made any decisions regarding his role on the council.
Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, who ran against Palmero in 2021 while he was on probation for tax violations — as he still is today — but lost to the sitting councilman, attended Tuesday’s council meeting.
LINE OF SUCCESSION
The position of vice president puts Palermo third in the leadership succession of the city, behind Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, and Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen, who both issued statements on Friday.
The issue came up just after an FBI Omaha search of Palermo’s home in December when holiday vacations put Palermo technically at the helm of the council.
This time around, Stothert has plans to be out of town for a few days starting Tuesday. Festersen told 6 News he had planned to attend his daughter’s volleyball tournament outside the city this weekend but hadn’t fully decided that yet.
If he stays, he’ll technically be in charge of the city in the mayor’s absence. If he goes, it falls to Palermo once more — if he’s not still in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. In that event, the succession would fall to the City Council’s most senior member, Aimee Melton.
RELATED COVERAGE
Omaha City Councilmembers react to Palermo indictment
Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Monday that he had already stripped Palermo of his committee assignments.
Probation violation warrant filed on Councilman Palermo
When federal indictments were handed down Friday, Omaha Council Vice President Vinny Palermo was on probation after pleading guilty in 2019 to not filing three years of tax returns.
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court
Following more than an hour of information from prosecutors regarding retired Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo on Monday, the judge ordered him held until trial. The other three arrested last week three will remain in custody until at least Wednesday.
PACE Omaha responds to federal indictments of former ED
Documents show that former Omaha Police Captain and past PACE executive director Richard Gonzalez allegedly defrauded the organization of about $9,500, a fraction of the fraud conspiracy related to funds collected for the Latino Peace Officers Association.
Councilman, retired OPD officers among 4 arrested on federal charges
Two indictments detail fraudulent use of funds intended for LPOA, PACE
Details about the 4 men and their 41 charges
Documents allege perks funneled to Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo; retired police officers involved in the cover-up of a sex assault investigation; and a man raising money for LPOA under an alias.
Mayor calls on councilman to resign; OPD chief ‘not shocked’
The Omaha city attorney said the city's charter doesn’t call for Councilman Vinny Palermo’s ouster unless he’s convicted.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.