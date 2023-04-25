LIVE: Omaha City Council to discuss removing Palermo from VP post

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday plans to consider a resolution to remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from the office of vice president of the council.

The resolution was added to the council’s agenda Monday — as item No. 96 — days after Palermo was arrested along with three others on federal indictments alleging wire fraud and various financial schemes.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council is expected to take initial steps in that direction Tuesday afternoon. Palermo will be behind bars when that comes to pass. The councilman was among three defendants held over until Wednesday in order to give defense counsel time to prepare for cross-presentation.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Monday that he had already stripped Palermo of his committee assignments. He told 6 News on Monday that he agrees that Palermo should forgo his leadership position but acknowledged “there’s no way to strip him of it this quickly.”

Randy Paragas, the attorney representing Palermo, told 6 News on Monday afternoon that his client hasn’t talked about or made any decisions regarding his role on the council.

Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, who ran against Palmero in 2021 while he was on probation for tax violations — as he still is today — but lost to the sitting councilman, attended Tuesday’s council meeting.

LINE OF SUCCESSION

The position of vice president puts Palermo third in the leadership succession of the city, behind Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, and Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen, who both issued statements on Friday.

The issue came up just after an FBI Omaha search of Palermo’s home in December when holiday vacations put Palermo technically at the helm of the council.

This time around, Stothert has plans to be out of town for a few days starting Tuesday. Festersen told 6 News he had planned to attend his daughter’s volleyball tournament outside the city this weekend but hadn’t fully decided that yet.

If he stays, he’ll technically be in charge of the city in the mayor’s absence. If he goes, it falls to Palermo once more — if he’s not still in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. In that event, the succession would fall to the City Council’s most senior member, Aimee Melton.

