Nebraska state troopers arrest 13 during DUI enforcement operation

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers removed 13 impaired drivers from the road during a special enforcement operation over the weekend.

NSP set up high-visibility patrols throughout the state between April 19 and 23. During that time, state troopers arrested 11 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two more were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to the arrests, 295 citations were issued for speeding. 24 citations were issued for driving with a suspended license. 15 additional citations were issued for minors in possession of alcohol, open containers, lack of seat belt use, and improper child restraint.

NSP also assisted 184 motorists during the operation.

The effort was made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

