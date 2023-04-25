Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans creates infographics to expand political education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans is creating infographics in Spanish and English to help Latinos in Nebraska become more involved in politics.

The initiative is all about getting to know the Nebraska government and representatives. The infographic talks about things like how to make your voice heard, how to find and speak to your representative and how you can testify on bills and understand the legislation.

“If they want to participate in a hearing, it doesn’t matter if your language is not English, we can help you, we can even assist you, explaining you how you can translate the document or how where you have to send it,” said Maria Arriaga, Executive director for the Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans. “We want it to know that people have a resource here in the Latino community and the Latino commission that they can use to get more involved in civic life.”

The commission said this information is critical in making sure Latino voices are heard in the government.

“It’s very important to let all the Spanish speakers out there, know they count,” Arriaga said. “And it doesn’t matter, you’re going to speak the language, we’re going to make an effort for your voice to get heard and count as well.”

The commission has also created infographics about getting to know each senator. These graphics can be found on their Facebook page.

La Comisión Latinoamericana de Nebraska está creando gráficos de informacion en español y inglés para ayudar a los latinos de Nebraska ha involucrarse más en la vida política del estado.

La iniciativa trata de dar a conocer el Gobierno de Nebraska y sus representantes.

Los gráficos de información presentan temas como: ¿cómo puedo hacer oír mi voz? ¿Y cómo encontrar y hablar con mi propio representante?

También trata sobre cómo testitificar en los proyectos de ley y entender la legislación.

La Comisión comenta--- esta información es crítica para asegurar que las voces latinas están siendo escuchadas por el gobierno.

La Comisión también ha creado gráficos de información para conocer a los Senadores.

Estos gráficos se pueden encontrar en la página facebook.

Part of this translation was done with the help of Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans.

