Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV that happened in northeast Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near 84th and Holdrege Streets at 1:32 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates an SUV was traveling north on 84th Street and turning left onto Holdrege. A motorcycle was traveling south on 84th in the right turn lane and continued through the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of the SUV, according to police.

First responders performed CPR on the motorcyclist but he died at the scene. Police said the female driver of the SUV was not injured and a female passenger had minor injuries.

The intersection of North 84th and Holdrege streets is now open after it was closed down due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

