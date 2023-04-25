We are Local
Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen’s upcoming ‘One Night at a Time’ concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena has now been rescheduled due to Wallen being placed on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The concert was originally scheduled for April 29, but has since been rescheduled to Saturday, September 9.

Sunday, Wallen unexpectedly cancelled his concert in Mississippi due to losing his voice.

All tickets for the concert at PBA will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase.

