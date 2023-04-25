We are Local
LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to sign permitless conceal carry bill

LB77 bill will go into effect in September
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to sign LB77, a bill to allow the permitless concealed carry of firearms.

The new law allows Nebraska residents to conceal a firearm, knife or any otherwise legal “weapon” in their clothes and cars without a government permit or safety class. It will take effect in September.

A signing ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. Joining Pillen will be the bill’s introducer Sen. Tom Brewer, and other state senators.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps and on Facebook.

EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law

The bill passed last week in a cloture vote 33-14, with two senators not voting.

Both the Omaha and Lincoln police departments have both spoken out against the bill.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine noted the change will impact processes in the future.

“In all my history in this job, it’s always been against the law to carry a concealed weapon and now that’s a total change,” Kleine said. “And so it’s going to impact cases I suppose that we have now charged that way. And I think the loss or impact ability of police officers from the law enforcement  perspective is ‘that used to be a crime and now that it’s not sometimes that would lead to other things because we’re still going to keep on doing our jobs right by trying to keep bad guys from having guns and committing crimes with those guns so I just don’t want that to impact our ability to do that job.’”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

