Lemke repeats as BIG EAST champion, headed back to NCAA regionals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week Bluejays sophomore Katherine Lemke became the first women’s golfer in conference history to win two consecutive BIG EAST championships. Lemke shot a 79 on the opening day of the conference tournament and followed it up with a BIG EAST Championship record 67 on Tuesday. On the final day, Lemke went into the final hole with a five-shot, only to find the water on her approach shot and burn up three strokes. Lemke finished with a one-over 73, which was good enough to secure the 2023 BIG EAST Championship.

”I knew that I had a little wiggle room this year, so that took a little bit of the pressure off, but after my tee shot on the last hole, the pressure was right back on me,” said Lemke. “I knew that I had won it before and I knew that I could win it again. So that gave me more confidence.”

With the win, Lemke qualifies for NCAA Regionals for the second year in a row. Lemke remains the only women’s golfer in Creighton program history to play in the postseason.

”Last year my performance wasn’t as good as I had hoped it would be. And going into it this year, I’ve made changes to my game and I feel really good about where I am heading into regionals,” Lemke said. “I think this time I can go out there and I can compete. I think my golf game as a whole is in a better place than it was last year.”

Lemke finds out where she lands for NCAA Regionals on Wednesday at noon CT on The Golf Channel.

