Jury selection date set for Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Jury selection in the trial of Adam Price, the man accused of killing his two young children before fleeing to California, will begin this fall.

Price stands accused of murdering his two young children then driving to the San Francisco area on the weekend it was his turn to have custody of the children. But Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead on May 16, 2021, inside his home after a family friend had stopped by his Bellevue home for a welfare check at the urging of the children’s mother, who lives in Illinois.

Jury selection for Price’s trial will start Sept. 12 in Sarpy County District Court.

In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. At the time, Price was in the middle of a divorce and it was his weekend to have the children.

Their mother lives in Illinois and couldn’t get to them. Eventually, a family friend found the children dead in Adam’s home.

It was later determined that they were smothered.

According to court records, Price talked to two California priests in person before he was arrested. His defense argued those statements were made in confidence and cannot be used in court.

But Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson said last week that he’ll allow it because, in his view, what Price told the priests did not take place during confession, so it’s fair game.

