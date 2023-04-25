Huskers road game at Illinois moved to Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers road game at Illinois that was scheduled for Saturday, October 7th has been moved a day earlier to Friday night. The kickoff time and TV network information will be released later this spring. This will be a third-weekday game on the 2023 schedule, in addition to the opener on a Thursday night at Minnesota and the Black Friday game against Iowa.

The Huskers also played two Friday games last year and won both of them, 14-13 at Rutgers and 24-17 at Iowa. Nebraska and Illinois also played in Champaign on a Friday night in 2017, the Huskers won that game 28-6.

