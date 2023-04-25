We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers road game at Illinois moved to Friday night

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers road game at Illinois that was scheduled for Saturday, October 7th has been moved a day earlier to Friday night. The kickoff time and TV network information will be released later this spring. This will be a third-weekday game on the 2023 schedule, in addition to the opener on a Thursday night at Minnesota and the Black Friday game against Iowa.

The Huskers also played two Friday games last year and won both of them, 14-13 at Rutgers and 24-17 at Iowa. Nebraska and Illinois also played in Champaign on a Friday night in 2017, the Huskers won that game 28-6.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court; others held over until Wednesday
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post

Latest News

Gabe Ervin
Takeaways from Huskers spring game
Frank Solich Returns to Lincoln
Former Huskers head coach Frank Solich returns to Lincoln
Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
Huskers quarterback Chubba Purdy
Huskers return from short break for the tenth spring practice