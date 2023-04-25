Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild mid-week ahead of a Friday cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll warm up a bit more after a pleasant start to the work week! Highs Wednesday and Thursday jump to the low 70s in the Metro. They’ll be pleasant days with a light breeze and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday highs (wowt)

Get out and enjoy them! The mild trend comes to a halt as a cold front passes through Friday with our next low pressure system. This drop us back tot he upper 50s and comes with chances for on and off showers.

Friday front (wowt)

The forecast will be less pleasant through the weekend thanks to this system. Gusty winds will reach to the 30s and 40s and our high of 68 Saturday won’t feel quite as pleasant thanks to this. We’ll cool down again Sunday with a chance for a stray shower. Highs make a steady climb back to the 70s through next work week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

