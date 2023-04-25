Driver who smashed into 2 Plattsmouth businesses pleads no contest

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver who allegedly smashed into two buildings last year pleads no contest to charges.

6 News showed you a pickup backing through Papa Renos Pizza in Plattsmouth last October and hitting the wall on the other side. The driver then put it in drive and drove back out. The crash came after the pickup hit another business nearby.

Shawn Boryca, 57, was not charged with any alcohol offense, but Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone tells 6 News that Boryca pled no contest and was then found guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and one count of reckless driving. All are misdemeanors that could bring several months in jail.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

The pizza shop has reopened but in a new location in Plattsmouth.

