We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

City of Lincoln reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, unveiled design concepts for South Haymarket Park.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, unveiled design concepts for South Haymarket Park that is expected to cover six acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area.

“We unveil today the design concepts for our South Haymarket Park – a destination urban park that will enhance Lincoln’s economy and quality of life for generations to come,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “South Haymarket Park will support the continued growth of residential living downtown, catalyze economic development activity and tourism, and promote health equity and a livable community for all Lincoln residents.”

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation director, said from north to south, these features include a canopy gathering space with porch-style swinging benches along N Street, an open lawn for free recreational play, a much anticipated and requested new dog park for our downtown furry friends, common ground plaza which will feature a fun interactive water feature, a fantastic inclusive playground with unique zones offering different experiences for children of all ages and all abilities, public restrooms, multiple public shade structures for your events and your gatherings, and a diverse mix of trees and plants featuring an array of native species.

The park will also have a state-of-the-art in-ground skate park which will be designed to host competitions, demonstrations, and jams.

“This skate park is something that has been a dream for a couple decades I think for this community and to see your investment in how much you’re willing to invest in skateboarding and healthy activities for this community shows thoughtful leadership and intentionality,” Mike Smith, Rabble Mill, co-executive director and co-founder, said.

Stuckey-Ross said a trail will also be included in the park.

They are expecting to break ground on the park in 2024 and open in 2025. “Detailed design work on the park will begin this summer, we anticipate construction to begin in the fall of 2024 with completion in 2025,” Stuckey-Ross said.

The total park is estimated to be around $15 million dollars.

On March 2, the City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million American Rescue Plan grant from Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the South Haymarket Park.

Additionally, developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million located at the northeast end of the lot. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.

South Haymarket Park
South Haymarket Park(City of Lincoln)
South Haymarket Park
South Haymarket Park(City of Lincoln)
New in-ground skate park at South Haymarket Park
New in-ground skate park at South Haymarket Park(City of Lincoln)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.
Logan residents, venue owners clash with business on feedlot zoning
The woman convicted of hitting and killing Dale Schuman's daughter on Halloween night last year...
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo's chair sat empty on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as the councilman...
Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, and had...
No injuries as house fire extinguished in north Omaha
Plattsmouth book ban protest
Plattsmouth students protest school board’s decision to review dozens of library books
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Bryce Young, right, and other top NFL prospects worked at a Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead...
Top NFL prospects work at Raising Cane’s ahead of draft