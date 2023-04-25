City of Lincoln reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, unveiled design concepts for South Haymarket Park that is expected to cover six acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area.

“We unveil today the design concepts for our South Haymarket Park – a destination urban park that will enhance Lincoln’s economy and quality of life for generations to come,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “South Haymarket Park will support the continued growth of residential living downtown, catalyze economic development activity and tourism, and promote health equity and a livable community for all Lincoln residents.”

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation director, said from north to south, these features include a canopy gathering space with porch-style swinging benches along N Street, an open lawn for free recreational play, a much anticipated and requested new dog park for our downtown furry friends, common ground plaza which will feature a fun interactive water feature, a fantastic inclusive playground with unique zones offering different experiences for children of all ages and all abilities, public restrooms, multiple public shade structures for your events and your gatherings, and a diverse mix of trees and plants featuring an array of native species.

The park will also have a state-of-the-art in-ground skate park which will be designed to host competitions, demonstrations, and jams.

“This skate park is something that has been a dream for a couple decades I think for this community and to see your investment in how much you’re willing to invest in skateboarding and healthy activities for this community shows thoughtful leadership and intentionality,” Mike Smith, Rabble Mill, co-executive director and co-founder, said.

Stuckey-Ross said a trail will also be included in the park.

They are expecting to break ground on the park in 2024 and open in 2025. “Detailed design work on the park will begin this summer, we anticipate construction to begin in the fall of 2024 with completion in 2025,” Stuckey-Ross said.

The total park is estimated to be around $15 million dollars.

On March 2, the City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million American Rescue Plan grant from Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the South Haymarket Park.

Additionally, developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million located at the northeast end of the lot. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.

South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

New in-ground skate park at South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.