Case of misunderstanding: Lancaster County Sheriff says person wasn’t illegally dumping tires

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re no longer looking for a person seen dumping tires in photos released Tuesday morning, and that the whole case was a misunderstanding.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re no longer looking for a person seen dumping tires in photos released Tuesday morning, and that the whole case was a misunderstanding.

The sheriff’s office had released photos of a person and a pickup suspected of dumping tires in the county on Monday. However, Sheriff Terry Wagner said it turns out the driver of the pickup is part of the Lancaster County Engineering Department’s Adopt a Highway program and had been instructed to deposit the tires at the driveway to the County Shops facility so the county would haul them off.

LSO said they received several calls after releasing the photos and appreciates the public’s help solving this mix-up.

