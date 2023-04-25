6 First Alert traffic update: Crash closes ramp from North Freeway to I-480 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash Tuesday morning has resulted in the closing of the ramp from the southbound North Freeway to eastbound Interstate 480 in Omaha.

The crash happened around 6:15 AM with a vehicle ending up on its roof.

Traffic is being detoured off of the North Freeway to 30th.

Use 30th to get to Douglas, then take it east to return to 480 while the closure is in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

