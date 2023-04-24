We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.

“We have started to see a more regular pattern of convoys begin to arrive, including convoys that have Americans in them,” Sullivan said. “Once at the port then we are using diplomatic facilities in neighboring countries to help those Americans with their onward travel so that they can get safely out of the country.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

Latest News

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
Oklahoma college issues alert of ‘active shooter situation’
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
Neighbors help family evacuate landslide home
Lake Cunningham in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha to host 2024 and 2025 Multisport National Championships at Lake Cunningham
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments