We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Three Omaha City Councilmembers want to consider Palermo’s removal from post

Omaha Skyline
Omaha Skyline(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha City Councilmembers have asked that a resolution be placed on Tuesday’s council agenda to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from the office of Vice President of the city council.

Palermo was among four people indicted last week on allegations of wire fraud and various financial schemes. The four were scheduled to make their initial appearance in federal court in Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton, and Don Rowe are making the request for the resolution. They point out that Palermo was previously convicted of misdemeanors, federal tax improprieties, and was on probation for those violations when the new indictments were handed down.

In a news release, Harding said, “Vinny Palermo has violated the public’s trust again. In my opinion, he should resign from the Omaha City Council. But for the limitations of Omaha’s Charter the body may not have the ability to remove him altogether. At the very least, he should not hold the position of Vice President. The pattern of his past actions and these new allegations of criminal conspiracy and public corruption is concerning.”

Melton said, “It concerns me as it should all of Omaha, the Vinny faces these serious charges. The citizens of District 4 and all of Omaha deserve to be represented and advocated for on all city matters. Mr. Palermo can no longer be an effective or dependable representation.”

Rowe said, “Councilmember Palermo cannot be trusted to be in a position to make decisions that impact awarding city contracts, public safety or any expenditures of taxpayer dollars. Nor should he be able to be acting Mayor in the absence of the Mayor and Council President.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
Few Monday Evening Showers
Temps remain a bit below average for final week of April
Temps remain a bit below average for final week of April
Fire burns house in Omaha