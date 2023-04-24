Three Omaha City Councilmembers want to consider Palermo’s removal from post

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha City Councilmembers have asked that a resolution be placed on Tuesday’s council agenda to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from the office of Vice President of the city council.

Palermo was among four people indicted last week on allegations of wire fraud and various financial schemes. The four were scheduled to make their initial appearance in federal court in Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton, and Don Rowe are making the request for the resolution. They point out that Palermo was previously convicted of misdemeanors, federal tax improprieties, and was on probation for those violations when the new indictments were handed down.

In a news release, Harding said, “Vinny Palermo has violated the public’s trust again. In my opinion, he should resign from the Omaha City Council. But for the limitations of Omaha’s Charter the body may not have the ability to remove him altogether. At the very least, he should not hold the position of Vice President. The pattern of his past actions and these new allegations of criminal conspiracy and public corruption is concerning.”

Melton said, “It concerns me as it should all of Omaha, the Vinny faces these serious charges. The citizens of District 4 and all of Omaha deserve to be represented and advocated for on all city matters. Mr. Palermo can no longer be an effective or dependable representation.”

Rowe said, “Councilmember Palermo cannot be trusted to be in a position to make decisions that impact awarding city contracts, public safety or any expenditures of taxpayer dollars. Nor should he be able to be acting Mayor in the absence of the Mayor and Council President.”

