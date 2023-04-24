Temps remain a bit below average for final week of April

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday starts off on a chilly note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s through the area.

While some warming does kick in as the day goes on, we will end up a little bit below average with highs in the low to mid 60s today.

Monday Hourly Forecast (WOWT)

Cloud cover will be prominent for much of the day though sunshine should peek through occasionally.

Winds stay light at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

By the evening, a few sprinkles to stray light showers will be possible.

The chance for a stray light shower or two returns for our Tuesday.

Overall, Tuesday will look a lot like our Monday though just a few degrees cooler with highs near 60.

Wednesday and Thursday look like the nicest days of the week with highs up to the upper 60s for the latter day.

Clouds will be on the increase, though, as our next system approaches.

The best chances for showers in the forecast will be from Thursday night into the early morning hours Saturday.

Friday Rain Chance (WOWT)

This will cool us back into the 50s for highs both Friday and Saturday with winds kicking up as well.

Next week looks to continue to keep cooler than average temperatures around with highs in the 60s.

