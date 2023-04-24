Section of Omaha’s Keystone Trail to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who use the Keystone Trail that runs throughout Omaha should take note of a temporary closure.

According to Omaha Parks and Recreation, a section of Keystone Trail just south of the L Street overpass at 66th Circle will be closed from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28. That portion of the trail will reopen Saturday.

The closure is so the Public Works Sewer Department can make repairs to the trail.

There is no detour during the closure, with Parks and Recreation citing a “lack of continuous, accessible sidewalks in the area.”

