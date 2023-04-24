We are Local
Portion of Omaha’s Farnam Street closes until December

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of Farnam Street closed Monday morning.

According to Omaha Public Works, Farnam Street is now closed to through traffic between Saddle Creed Road and South 48th Street.

The closure is for street improvements and will last until December 2023.

According to city engineering, crews will widen and change the intersection around the area due to UNMC developments.

