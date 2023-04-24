Part of northwest Omaha road to close for construction until fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Part of Fort Street will soon close for several months.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, beginning May 1, Fort Street will close between 183rd and 195th Street. The closure will last until the fall and a detour will be provided.

The closure is for road construction. Currently, the road is made of gravel.

