Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Monday that they will be closing their Lincoln location. The exact closing date is currently undetermined, however in the bankruptcy filing, the retailer said it anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The home goods chain made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey and said it will start an orderly wind down of its operations, while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses.

According to a supervisor at the Lincoln location, coupons stop on Wednesday of this week, gift cards and merchandise cards won’t be accepted after May 8, and after May 25, they won’t accept returns.

Those dates match what the store is doing nationwide.

