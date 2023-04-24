Judge recuses himself from further involvement in Omaha councilman’s case
When arrested on federal charges Friday, Councilman Vinny Palermo was on probation for not filing 3 years of tax returns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher on Monday recused himself from a previous case involving Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo.
The judge handed presided over the case that resulted in Palermo’s guilty plea for failing to file his tax returns for 2013, 2014, and 2015. For that, Judge Buescher sentenced Palermo to four years probation and a $35,000 fine.
That sentence was handed down in December 2019, so Palermo is on probation through December 2023.
In new court documents, Buescher wrote:
“At the time of the sentencing, the undersigned judge was not acquainted with Mr. Palermo. Subsequent to Mr. Palermo’s sentencings, Mr. Palermo joined and/or began attending the same church that I and my family have attended for years.
Given the new indictment, it seems possible that Mr. Palermo could face a proceeding in this case.... because of the alleged violation of his probation.”
Senior District Judge John Gerrard has been re-assigned to the tax return case.
Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.
