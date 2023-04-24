High school turned affordable housing among several new developments in Plattsmouth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The small town of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, has big plans. From renovating historic buildings to expanding new businesses, a lot of major developments are underway.

People who live and work in Plattsmouth take a lot of pride in the small town with a population of roughly 6,500.

“We love the historic downtown look and everything and the feel of Plattsmouth,” said boutique owner Sarah Johnson.

However, they also welcome the new with the old, including the renovation of the old high school building.

“The heart of the city is in this building,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “It really is.”

Built in the early 1900′s, the building sat vacant for decades until a developer stepped in just in time.

“Architects had told us we were in six months of losing the building,” Lambert said. “It would have to be torn down because it would not have been safe.”

The building is now more than halfway done being transformed into 25 apartment units. Some will rent at market price. Others will be for lower-income renters.

“The rate will vary, will escalate on your income for some of the units,” Lambert said.

Just off Highway 75, an apartment complex is going up that will house nearly 200 units. Lambert says the units will likely house new workers for a manufacturing plant that’s expanding on the west side of Highway 75.

“They will have over 200 jobs opening up,” Lambert said.

Plattsmouth is also rebuilding its wastewater and water supply systems. Both were wiped out in the 2019 flood. Lambert says together the projects will cost about $120 million, and federal and state agencies will pay most of it. The City of Plattsmouth will pay only 5%, using a long-term, no-interest loan.

