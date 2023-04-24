We are Local
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to NPPD Board

Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo northwest of Tryon, Neb. Kemp has led an effort to raise more than $300 million from ranchers to build a processing plant for themselves, putting their future in their own hands. Crews will start work this fall building the Sustainable Beef plant on nearly 400 acres near North Platte, Nebraska, and other groups are making similar surprising moves in Iowa, Idaho and Wisconsin.((Todd von Kampen/The Telegraph via AP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Jim Pillen appointed Rusty Kemp to a vacancy on the Nebraska Power District Board of Directors on Monday. Kemp will represent Subdivision 5. That seat has been vacant since early last month, following the Board’s approval of the resignation of Director Charlie Kennedy.

Kemp will serve through December 2024, which coincides with the end of Kennedy’s six-year term, according to a press release from Governor Pillen’s Office. Kemp is self-employed as a cattle rancher in Tryon, NE, and has previously served on the McPherson County School Board as well as the McPherson County Co-Op Credit Union Board, Kemp is one of the founding members of Sustainable Beef, LLC.

A remaining vacancy for NPPD Subdivision 11 will also be filled by Governor Pillen. Applications were due April 17 for consideration.

