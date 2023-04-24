Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to NPPD Board

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Jim Pillen appointed Rusty Kemp to a vacancy on the Nebraska Power District Board of Directors on Monday. Kemp will represent Subdivision 5. That seat has been vacant since early last month, following the Board’s approval of the resignation of Director Charlie Kennedy.

Kemp will serve through December 2024, which coincides with the end of Kennedy’s six-year term, according to a press release from Governor Pillen’s Office. Kemp is self-employed as a cattle rancher in Tryon, NE, and has previously served on the McPherson County School Board as well as the McPherson County Co-Op Credit Union Board, Kemp is one of the founding members of Sustainable Beef, LLC.

A remaining vacancy for NPPD Subdivision 11 will also be filled by Governor Pillen. Applications were due April 17 for consideration.

