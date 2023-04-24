Fire chars house in east Omaha
Blaze took place near 15th & Fowler Ave.
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire completely charred a house in East Omaha early Monday morning.
It happened around 3:00 a.m. near 15th & Fowler Avenue.
It’s unknown if anyone was at the home at the time of the blaze.
Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News no one was transported to the hospital.
This is breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.
