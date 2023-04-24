We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement.

WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

Investigators said Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury to hear closing arguments in Proud Boys leaders’ trial
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
Few Monday Evening Showers
Temps remain a bit below average for final week of April