We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Employee killed in Green Plains Ethanol Plant explosion identified

The State Fire Marshal's Office concluded their investigation into the Green Plains Ethanol...
The State Fire Marshal's Office concluded their investigation into the Green Plains Ethanol Plant explosion.(KSNB)
By Andrew Collins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - The employee who was killed after an explosion the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River has been identified.

According to the State Fire Marshal, 49 year-old Jody Norgaard died of injuries sustained in the explosion on Monday, April 17. Another employee was sent to the hospital with critical injuries. Three contractors were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but have since been released.

The agency also said the cause of the explosion is considered accidental, as a result of work being conducted in a liquid holding tank.

At this time, there are no details on the second injured employee that have been released from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Borealis at the SAC Aerospace Museum in Ashland, NE
Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

Latest News

Trevor Lenear was named as the new head boys basketball coach at Bellevue East High School
Bellevue East High School names new head boys basketball coach
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
A few light showers possible late this afternoon into the evening
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha City Council to consider removing Palermo from VP post