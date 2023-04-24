David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and quiet start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s, partly sunny skies helped to warm things up a bit over what we saw this weekend. Highs reach the mid-60s around the metro, though we still ended up slightly below average for the later half of April. A few spotty showers are possible this evening, mainly to the north of Omaha. The metro should stay generally dry, though a brief sprinkle is possible. Temperatures hold onto the 60s through sunset, then it does turn a bit chilly once again tonight.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday starts off in the upper 30s to around 40 once again, so you’ll want that jacket to start the day. We should start off with some sunshine, but just like today, clouds bubble up in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the area. Still a decent afternoon if you have some outdoor plans.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A little more sunshine on Wednesday should help to give temperatures a little bit of a boost, highs try to push back into the upper 60s for at least parts of the area. A stronger south breeze on Thursday should bring more spring-like air back to the region with highs topping out near 70 degrees. Unfortunately, that will be short lived as another cold front enters the picture Thursday night.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

That front will bring scattered showers to the area late Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday. Rainfall totals don’t appear to be overly impressive at this time, though some spots could pick up as much as a half-inch of rain. The showers and a north wind behind the front will mean chillier air settling back in to end the week. Highs on Friday only top out in the mid-50s, and we’ll likely be stuck in the 50s through the weekend. Overnight lows may dip into the 30s once again. Some signs that we start to warm back up by the middle of next week or so, several days into May.

Rain chance Friday (WOWT)

