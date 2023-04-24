We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma enters NBA Draft

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After two years in the program Arthur Kaluma announced on Instagram he is entering the NBA Draft without saying anything about remaining college eligibility. This past season Art scored close to 12 points per game and compared to his freshman season he improved by playing more minutes, he also had more points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Players can test the NBA waters while keeping their NCAA eligibility, it is unclear if that is an option for Art. That is what Trey Alexander is doing this offseason as he considers professional basketball.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

FILE - Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) drives as Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge defends during...
Creighton lands transfer sharpshooter out of Utah State
Cade Lommel
Kansas State beats Creighton 10-0, second shutout against the Jays
Josiah Dotzler
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
Creighton’s historic run ends against SDSU in Elite Eight