Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma enters NBA Draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After two years in the program Arthur Kaluma announced on Instagram he is entering the NBA Draft without saying anything about remaining college eligibility. This past season Art scored close to 12 points per game and compared to his freshman season he improved by playing more minutes, he also had more points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

A top 50 recruit in 2021, Creighton’s highest-ranked recruit in the Greg McDermott era https://t.co/mRYwUKfpaS — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) April 23, 2023

Players can test the NBA waters while keeping their NCAA eligibility, it is unclear if that is an option for Art. That is what Trey Alexander is doing this offseason as he considers professional basketball.

